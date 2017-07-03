TOP STORIES
"A toad does not run in the day time for nothing"By: Eric Ericson
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
Photos: Joy Prime's Channel Manager donates to Akropong School for the Blind
MultiTV’s Joy Prime’s Channel Manager, Nana Yaa Sarpong has donated several items to the Akropong School for the Blind.
The donation, which took place on Thursday, June 29, a day before her birthday which fell on June 30, was made as part of her showing gratitude to God for adding another year to her age.
She donated bags of rice, boxes of Cowbell Milk Powder, Beta malt drinks, Frytol cooking oil, tomatoes puree, assorted clothing and footwears and assorted biscuits among others to the school.
Commenting on the donation, the Channel Manager said, “My inspiration for the donation is that, giving is what gives me a fulfilment in life even if I have a little to share.”
She added that the reason why she chose to donate to the School for the Blind is that she has always been touched by the plight of her grandmother.
“I chose that school because I have always been touched by the plight of my grandmother who raised me up from childhood and later became blind for the last ten years of her before her death in April this year,” the Joy Prime Channel Manager revealed.
Headmistress of the school, Mahela Narh, who received the items, expressed their appreciation saying, “Your kind gesture will go a long way to assist the academic work of the students. We are grateful.”
Also present at the donation was actress Martha Ankomah.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News