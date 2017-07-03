TOP STORIES
The full-length of a toad(frog)remains a mystery until it dies. Trans. from Akan by Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr.By: Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3608
|4.3650
|Euro
|4.9737
|4.9763
|Pound Sterling
|5.6621
|5.6680
|Swiss Franc
|4.5530
|4.5555
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3583
|3.3606
|S/African Rand
|0.3325
|0.3326
|Australian Dollar
|3.3434
|3.3481
John Q Tips Osagyefo As The Best Ghanaian Reggae Artiste
Truly, John Q is among the few Ghanaian musicians cum instrumentalist lifting up high the flag of Ghana through authentic and deep seeded music, reggae & afro-pop worldwide.
In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz 103.9 FM, he started he has an international distribution deal with VP records for his major album “Feel Good Reggae” coupled up with an upcoming collaboration with the likes of Nii Lante, working on a new afro-pop project.
According to him, his music is in high esteem up in the States because many people understand Latin and Spanish. He moved on to say he is the only afro-pop act who’s songs are been played in Jamaican and Australia on rotation.
YouTube link (Born Alone):
He startlingly chooses Ras Osagyefo as his best reggae artist in Ghana yet people do not pay attention to him. He bragged about how he got Bright (BukBak) who he addresses as a king on his own to feature on his “dirty dance” single, the song is all over New York and its environs. I like Bright for a fact that he is very spiritual because he always fasts and prays. The concept behind ‘dirty dance’ song was to merge afro-pop with Latin music and Jamaican dancehall.
It is interesting to note that, John Q is a multilingual; he speaks Spanish, Latin, etc. He entreats Ghanaians especially the youths to learn other international languages like French and Spanish apart from English. Since we speak different languages here in Ghana interchangeably, we have the ability to learn other international languages. In a way to encourage the youth more, he made mention of learning Spanish within a week span, stating all he had to do was to learn the verbs.
Aside music, John is a health safety expert by profession, based on he used the platform to explain and educate listeners especially parent how important it is to facilitate their children with good music for a good retentive memory. He recalled his schooling days at John Teye, they learn through music especially they want to memorize something they have learnt or even math. From his personal experience, he asserts music solves problems.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More New Discovery