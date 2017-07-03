modernghana logo

With "Fiokee" On The Strings, Ogzy Entertainment Presents "Gizzy," With The "Dr. Syk" Produced Offering Titled "Facetime

DJ Sean (♠World™)
36 minutes ago | New Release

"FaceTime" is a fresh tune by Ogzy Entertainment recording artiste, Gizzy (real name - Sheryf Giwa), and the number sees him on a solo start which gets listeners' head-bopping from around the 20-second marker whilst the rest of it is just an all-round enjoyable tune with production by Ogzy Entertainment's in-house producer, Dr. Syk.

These strings well-laced by none other than Fiokee; having featured Adol back in the year 2013 on a track titled "Follow Me Go," Gizzy returns with "FaceTime."

It is a tune which already has it's visuals shot and directed by Stanz Visuals and is set to hit the big screens by the end of July - listen up and share your thoughts.

CONNECT WITH "Gizzy"
Twitter: @Gizzydasniper
Instagram: gizzydasniper

