Emmanuel Debrah Out with "Aseda"

Edem Mensah
2 hours ago | Gospel News

Gospel music prodigy, Emmanuel Debrah has released his debut single christened "Aseda".

The worship song which expresses thanksgiving for God's mercies unto his people was produced by himself.

It is his believe that "our Thanksgiving should be more than our request", with emphasis on Psalms 103:1-5.

Brother Emma,
has urged his fans to expect more spiritfilled and Holy Ghost inspired songs in the coming months.

The song is one of the singles from his up coming album, "Gratitude".

