modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Fella Makafui fires back at critics over parking her ‘Tundra’ for inspection

Jibriel Suliah Jagbesie
11 hours ago | Exclusive News

The YOLO actress has this week not taken it lightly after releasing some stunning photos that have since caused massive ‘traffic’ online. Fella in her reddish designed African print straight dress to her knee level, posed to the cameras in a rather confident manner with her side, forgetting everything else ‘behind her back’.

These images have since gone viral with some fans comparing what her ‘Mama gave her’ to a heavy hard body Toyota Tundra vehicle.

In a reply to critics over this issue, "Serwaa" posted on her snapchat saying, " So now i can't park my own ass in my own dress 🤦🏽‍♀ if am naked you guys will complain, if i wear dress you guys will complain 🙄is it my fault to have ass 😂😂😂abeg anyone who won't accept the fact that my ass is real should go and hug a skeleton".

See picture below'

Fella Makafui has gained some media attention for her role as “Serwaa” in the popular YOLO TV Series.

Jibriel Suliah Jagbesie
Showbiz Publicist/Writer/Blogger
www.showcasegh.com

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Exclusive News

TOP STORIES

Mahama “salutes” senior citizens as Ghana marks 57th Republic Day

7 hours ago

Gov’t to employ ‘sakawa’ boys

11 hours ago

quot-img-1education is what you remember after you've forgotten every thing

By: kelvintoshgh quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.36084.3650
Euro4.97374.9763
Pound Sterling5.66215.6680
Swiss Franc4.55304.5555
Canadian Dollar3.35833.3606
S/African Rand0.33250.3326
Australian Dollar3.34343.3481
body-container-line