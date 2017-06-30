TOP STORIES
GHAMRO calls on media to help build robust music industry
The Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO) has urged the media to partner its operations to help build a vibrant music industry.
According to the board chairman, Mr. Rex Owusu Marfo, when the media is assisted to play its integral role, most of the challenges bedevilling the organisation would be addressed through education.
He made these remarks on Thursday during a day Media Workshop organised by his outfit to build the capacity of the media on issues regarding the operations of GHAMRO.
Mr. Marfo said, building the capacity of the media would open them up to the operations of a Collective Management Organisation (CMO), adding that, it would help educate commercial users of music to pay for the use.
He posited that considering GHAMRO’s quest to reposition and market its corporate brand, the media's contribution could not be underestimated.
The Chairman pledged an unflinching support to resource and reciprocate the contributions of the media to building a resounding industry to alleviate the plight of musicians.
Consequently, he outdoored new committees established to assist the board in delivering its mandate.
The Administrative Manager of GHAMRO, Abraham Adjetey, who spoke on the role of the media in combating piracy, said his outfit had taken initiatives to eliminate the issues of unauthorised duplications depriving right owners of their entitlementsâ€‹.
Mr. Adjetey urged the media to support the campaign to clamp down on websites that illegally upload music for public use.
He called on the government to effectively enforce copyright laws to protect and defend right owners.
Mr. Adjetey further implored the media to use its medium to convincingly educate the public to pay for the commercial use of music.
The new board of GHAMRO would organise its maiden Annual General Meeting on July 27, 2017 at the Great Hall of KNUST in Kumasi.
Other board members present at the workshop were the First Vice Chairman, Alhaji Banda (Bandex); Second Vice Chairperson, Diana Hopeson; Nana Tuffuor, Nana Kweku Duah (Tic Tac), Augustina Addison, Rev Francis Boahene, Ernest Enning, among others.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
