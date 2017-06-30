TOP STORIES
"Let the devil do his worst and let the Lord do his best."By: Ato Sagoe
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3596
|4.3640
|Euro
|4.9836
|4.9858
|Pound Sterling
|5.6614
|5.6684
|Swiss Franc
|4.5579
|4.5603
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3537
|3.3569
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3355
|Australian Dollar
|3.3487
|3.3540
Don't caress your partner's breast for pleasure – SP Kofi Sarpong warns
Celebrated gospel artiste SP Kofi Sarpong has thrown a stern caution to men to desist from just caressing their partner’s breast to satisfy their libido.
According to the musician, who has been appointed an Ambassador for Breast Care Awareness, men should rather conduct checks on their partner’s breasts.
He made this known in an interview with Adom News at the launch of “My Health” a micro Health Insurance Product by Nationwide Medical Insurance Company.
Statistics by Nationwide Medical insurance indicate that, about 16,600 cases of cancer are diagnosed yearly of which about 2,900 are breast cancer. Of these statistics, 50% to 70% of women are with advanced breast cancer disease.
Cost of treatment is estimated to be ten times the average annual income of a Ghanaian woman, hence many women progress rapidly to advanced stage of breast cancer and eventually die due to their inability to afford the cost of treatment.
At the back of this, the ‘King of African Borborbor’ believes that the need has arisen to help curb the deadly disease and save women from dying from breats cancer.
The gospel artiste stated that, his contribution since he assumed the role of ambassador has helped iin creating awareness especially in the rural areas, where there is little or no awareness about breast cancer.
He has therefore advised men not to just “play” around with their wives’ breasts for only romancing purposes but should conduct regular checks on them and report to the nearest hospital if any strange symptom is found.
“It is an obligation for we the men because we suck till eternity so we have to conduct regular checks. Let’s not only caress and romance it but conduct checks so we can report to the nearest hospital should any symptom be found,” he said.
He has further urged his colleague musicians to emulate this good course to eradicate the stress women go through due to breast cancer.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News