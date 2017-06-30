TOP STORIES
NO MATTER HOW DIFFERENT WE ARE WE BREATH THE SAME AIR WALK ON THE SAME EARTH UNDER THE SAME SUNBy: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3596
|4.3640
|Euro
|4.9836
|4.9858
|Pound Sterling
|5.6614
|5.6684
|Swiss Franc
|4.5579
|4.5603
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3537
|3.3569
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3355
|Australian Dollar
|3.3487
|3.3540
‘Efiewura’ Star Kofi Agyiri Dies
Actor Kofi Agyiri of 'Efiewura' fame has passed away. He died Thursday morning June 29, 2017 at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra, where he was hospitalised.
Fellow actor Seth Kwabena Kyere Karikari, otherwise called Koo Fori, confirmed his demise yesterday on Okay FM, saying it is unfortunate.
He was in his late 40s, and it is unclear what killed him but other reports said it was caused by a kidney-related ailment.
“It is a sad moment for us as we mourn Kofi Agyiri who was always committed to the 'Efiewura' series. Sometimes when we are financially challenged, he uses his own resources to finance some parts of the project. I know he is married with kids but will not want to divulge further details. I will make funeral arrangements and others public when the time is due,” Koo Fori told Okay FM.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News