TOP STORIES
The world can failed you, the people around you can failed you, your family can failed you but you are the last person to fail yourself.By: Julius Sitsofe Yao M
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3596
|4.3640
|Euro
|4.9836
|4.9858
|Pound Sterling
|5.6614
|5.6684
|Swiss Franc
|4.5579
|4.5603
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3537
|3.3569
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3355
|Australian Dollar
|3.3487
|3.3540
Creativity in Ghana, Nigeria same; Nigeria only has bigger market – Ebo Whyte
Renowned playwright, James Ebo Whyte has noted that, contrary to perceptions, creativity levels in Ghana and Nigeria are the same.
The only advantage Nigeria has over Ghana, he said, is larger market size.
Speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM with KMJ, the playwright stated that the entertainment industry in Nigeria is ahead of Ghana because of geography and demography.
Uncle Ebo Whyte, as he is popularly known, further explained that the Nigerian entertainment industry has a greater advantage over Ghana because it has a bigger market tool due to their population.
“I think it is just a matter of geography and demography. The person doing something in Nigeria has a greater advantage over Ghana because he has a bigger market tool to begin with,” the CEO of Roverman Productions said.
Nevertheless, the motivational speaker believes that creativity in Ghana is no different than that of Nigeria and that, the country can bridge the gap.
“I think that creativity in Nigeria is not different from that of Ghana. With the kind of support we are having, I think we should be able to bridge the gap. It is the matter of the nature of things,” he noted.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Nana Kwame Larbi
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News