Creativity in Ghana, Nigeria same; Nigeria only has bigger market – Ebo Whyte

MyJoyOnline
18 minutes ago | General News

Renowned playwright, James Ebo Whyte has noted that, contrary to perceptions, creativity levels in Ghana and Nigeria are the same.

The only advantage Nigeria has over Ghana, he said, is larger market size.

Speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM with KMJ, the playwright stated that the entertainment industry in Nigeria is ahead of Ghana because of geography and demography.

Uncle Ebo Whyte, as he is popularly known, further explained that the Nigerian entertainment industry has a greater advantage over Ghana because it has a bigger market tool due to their population.

“I think it is just a matter of geography and demography. The person doing something in Nigeria has a greater advantage over Ghana because he has a bigger market tool to begin with,” the CEO of Roverman Productions said.

Nevertheless, the motivational speaker believes that creativity in Ghana is no different than that of Nigeria and that, the country can bridge the gap.

“I think that creativity in Nigeria is not different from that of Ghana. With the kind of support we are having, I think we should be able to bridge the gap. It is the matter of the nature of things,” he noted.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Nana Kwame Larbi

