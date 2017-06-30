TOP STORIES
Procrastination is the thief of timeBy: Hayfron-Benjamin Jon
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3596
|4.3640
|Euro
|4.9836
|4.9858
|Pound Sterling
|5.6614
|5.6684
|Swiss Franc
|4.5579
|4.5603
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3537
|3.3569
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3355
|Australian Dollar
|3.3487
|3.3540
I don't want to be complacent - Kuami Eugene
Reigning VGMA unsung act of the year Kuami Eugene says that amongst all the distractions that could be a threat to his young career, complacency is what he intends to fight strongly.
The ‘Boom Bang Bang’ singer believes that in being a celebrity, there is the tendency for one to become too satisfied with one’s achievements.
In an interview with Joy News’ MzGee, he said “Sometimes you think you’re too much ok because you’re ‘there’, and it’s all part of being famous.”
The young artiste admits that he is gaining recognition very fast within the music industry, but added he recognises that he has a lot more work to do because he surrounds himself with other artistes who have reached higher pedestals and that shapes his goals.
According to Kuami Eugene, who was recently signed on to fast-growing entertainment and media group Zylofon Media from his old record label Lynxx Entertainment, one of the measures he is taking to fight complacency is to be sure to lend a helping hand to anyone who needs it despite his position.
“We don’t know who will help who tomorrow, so when I get the opportunity to help anyone or when I’m ahead of anyone, I don’t get too much excited that it affects my relationship with anybody,” he stated.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Daniella Adu Asare
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News