Dumelo, Jackie Appiah And Nigerian Stars Explore Kwazulu-Natal, Mpumulanga
It’s another wonderful trip planned for Ghanaian and Nigerian Celebs to explore Durban the largest city in the South African province of KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga a province in eastern South Africa.
On this trip are Ghanaian actor and actress John Dumelo and Jackie Appiah as well as multi award winning singer/songwriter Seyi Shay, Singer Orezi, Ex Mr Nigeria, TV host and actor, Emmanuel Ikubese, Ebonylife TV’s Moments show presenter, Smart Money Woman author, Arese.
The guests have now arrived Johannesburg, South Africa on a 6 hour flight from Lagos/Accra on South African Airlines flight and would be connecting to Durban where they will transfer to Wild Coast Sun Resort.
The Wild Coast Sun is set on 750 hectares of natural bush between the Mtamvuna and Mzamba Rivers with gorgeous accommodation overlooking the Indian Ocean. Although it is in the Eastern Cape, it’s only a kilometre south of KwaZulu-Natal, so it receives a lot of support from local KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape residents.
The itinerary is packed, full of adventures and the guests will be enjoying various adventures during the next few days in KZN such as Quad biking, horse riding, jet skiing. They will also get to visit the famous Zulu market and dine at the spectacular Roma Revolving Restaurant before experiencing the nightlife at Florida Road.
One of the highlight’s of the trip will be Durban July – the most famous horse racing show in Africa which welcomes thousands of guests from around the world.
In Mpumulanga, guests will get a chance to visit the Kruger National Park, The Elephant Sanctuary as well as God’s window & Bourk’s luck potholes, amongst other thrilling adventures before heading back to their home countries.
We are surely looking forward to experiencing South Africa through the eyes of Seyi, Orezi, Emmanuel, Bolanle, Arese, John and Jackie.
Now, here’s your chance to Win a Trip to South Africa!!
For more details on the variety of experiences visit www.southafrica.net.
Twitter: Travel2SA1 Instagram: travel2sa Facebook: Travel to South Africa
Follow the journey #MySaExperience #Nigeriameetsouthafrica #Ghanameetsouthafrica
