TOP STORIES
Daylight will certainly come even if the cock does not crowl.By: Smile Ofori-Atta
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3596
|4.3640
|Euro
|4.9836
|4.9858
|Pound Sterling
|5.6614
|5.6684
|Swiss Franc
|4.5579
|4.5603
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3537
|3.3569
|S/African Rand
|0.3354
|0.3355
|Australian Dollar
|3.3487
|3.3540
New Music: Abraham Saturday - ''Mindful Jesus'' || @Saturdayabraham
No one cares more about your life than God. No man, no woman, not even you. That's why God's destiny is always the best. God loves you perfectly and he is always thinking about you and thinking about what is best for you.
Give God all your worries and all your cares for he is always thinking about you watching everything that concerns you.
Sharing the inspiration behind his latest single, Abraham said ''I still wonder how my life would have been without God stepping into it. My life is a serious testimony. He picked me up and place me on high. I kept on asking myself who am i that God is mindful of?''
Whatever concerns you, concerns God. Whatever you're worried about, whatever you're afraid of, whatever keeps you up at night, whatever gets your attention, gets God's attention. No one will care more about your life, so why not give him your life to care about?
DOWNLOAD
'Mindful Jesus' Lyrics
Chorus
Who I'm I that you're mindful of me Jesus
Who I'm I that you're mindful of me lord
Who I'm I that you're mindful of me Jesus
Who I'm i that you're mindful of me lord (x3)
Verse
You paid my debt you did not owe
You died my death that I may live
You took away my guilt and shame
You wiped away tears from my eyes (x2)
Chorus
Who I'm I that you're mindful of me Jesus
Who I'm I that you're mindful of me lord
Who I'm I that you're mindful of me Jesus
Who I'm i that you're mindful of me lord (x2)
Bridge
Oh oh oh you are great
Oh oh oh you are good
Oh oh oh you're indescribable
Oh oh oh you've been wonderful to me
Chorus
Who I'm I that you're mindful of me Jesus
Who I'm I that you're mindful of me Lord
Who I'm I that you're mindful of me Jesus
Who I'm i that you're mindful of me Lord.
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Audio Report