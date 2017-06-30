TOP STORIES
D-Black Appeals To Sulley Muntari To Return To The Black Stars
The annual VVIP Sallahfest was held on Monday 26th June in Nima with a tall list of Ghanaian and Nigerian artists performing as well as celebrity appearances including the likes of Jupitar, DKB, Sulley Muntari, Don Little, Patoranking, Yaa Pono, Bulldog, DJ Breezy, MzVee, Mix Masta Garzy, Kwaw Kese, Wisa Greid and more.
Among the performers on the night were Ghanaian Musician/Mogul D-Black who invited Sulley Muntari on stage to interact with the bubbling crowd halfway through his performance.
While on stage, D-Black appealed to Sulley Muntari to consider playing for the Ghana National Football team "Black Stars" once again and the crowd apparently cheered on in support of what D-Black said.
Sulley Muntari however refrained from responding on the topic and rather gave some words of advice in Hausa to the muslim dominated crowd.
