Official Kwame And Chris Kata Unveiled As Hosts Of 3 Music Flava
Official Kwame and Chris Kata have been selected from a pool of distinguished presenters who vied to host 3Music Flava by Music and Lifestyle Channel, 3Music network. The dynamic duo who share a lot of media experience will join an enterprising team tasked with anchoring and delivering the most entertaining urban show to a teaming Ghanaian millennial.
3Music Flava which is a block in the networks programming content will bring to viewers exciting exclusive one-on-one interviews with celebrities, musicians and industry players.
“We are super excited to introduce 3 Music Flava to our viewers. As a relatively new music media platform, our intent is to undoubtedly capture the large audience interested in urban music, entertainment and lifestyle content,” said Sadiq Abdulai Abu, Managing Director-3 Music Networks.
“The choice of Official Kwame and Chris Kata was based squarely on pedigree. They bring on-board a whole new dynamism to on-air-content and presentation. Their record and experience cuts across Africa and mind you 3 Music Flava airs on DSTV too” he added.
Official Kwame is a Tanzanian-Ghanaian TV personality, radio presenter/producer, events MC and a voice over artist.
He currently host the 3 hours niche radio show, Urban Africana, that highlights culture from across the African diaspora through music, performance and diverse engaging conversations that explore arts, sounds, innovation, entrepreneurship on Urban Youth brand, Yfm107.9
Born Kwame Acheampong and raised in Botswana, Kwame can be associated with big multinational brands including Coca Cola Ghana, David Tale, MAC cosmetics-South Africa. Orange-Botswana, radio stations Live Fm and Joy Fm.
“I am incredibly excited to be part of the 3 music family. Having already conquered radio, I had been hesitant to get into Tv because I wanted to get the right deal for my brand. But after much negotiation, I felt 3Music Flava was the perfect on-screens introduction of me to the public. It’s interesting, dynamic, entertaining, fresh, hilarious and compelling,” said Kwame
Aside the success in the media, Official Kwame has his stylist work featured online by Vogue Italia’s Photo Vogue and in print as a capturing fashion editor to international fashion magazine, All Hollow.
The other half of the coin, Christy Ukata also known as Chris Kata is a multi talented, bilingual media personality who lived in Togo as a child. She started her journey to success as a career basketball for the Togolese national team touring Africa.
She started active TV when she moved to Ghana. Starring in several movies including If Tomorrow Never Comes by Yvonne Nelson and television series Stalemate, Chris has carved a niche for herself as being a fierce character behind the screens.
She is regarded as the brain behind the success of Nigerian Entertainment Channel, Sound City before its sudden exit from Ghana. Currently, the talented host produces Fashion Sphere on Joy Prime.
Excited about this latest opportunity, an elated Chris said, “Joining 3 Music Flava feels like a plus to the path of contributing, learning and adding value to the Ghanaian and African entertainment as a whole. My expectation is always to keep our viewers entertained, informed as we grow to become one of Africa’s top entertainment programms.”
3 Music Flava airs every Friday at 16:00GMT on TV3 & DSTV Channel 279. Re-broadcast airs on Saturday, 14:30GMT.
