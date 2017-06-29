TOP STORIES
the best way to kill a cat is to know the many ways there are to kill her.By: bones
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3577
|4.3619
|Euro
|4.9517
|4.9551
|Pound Sterling
|5.6376
|5.6443
|Swiss Franc
|4.5395
|4.5420
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3348
|3.3369
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.3143
|3.3205
2017 Joy FM Beauty, Bridal Fair officially opens at AICC, patrons to be thrilled
The 2017 edition of the Joy FM Bridal Fair has officially been launched at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) Thursday.
Reputed as Ghana’s foremost mega forum for everything couples and would-be couples need, the Fair will span from Thursday June 29 to Sunday July 2, 2017.
The colourful launch begun with the signature wedding of the imaginary couple.
Multimedia's Becky and Elikem Selasie Akwerisivie headlined the event as 'fake' couple for this year’s fair. With his avatar-styled glasses, Elikem beamed a smile towards his wife.
It was infection that Becky caught it.
Locking eyes with each other, the couple exchanged the everlasting vow before a gathering, half of which is unmarried. Their marriage is fake if you care to know.
The imaginary couple cutting the sod for the opening of the Joy FM Beauty and Bridal Fair 2017
With just a visit to the fair, patrons will be able to access a wide array of things they will need for their wedding and thereafter.
Items that will be displayed include trendy wedding gowns, cakes, handmade accessories, jewellery and make-up tool boxes among others.
The photography and travel needs of couples will also be administered to at the fair.
There will also be event planners to walk patrons through what needs to be done to make that perfect day a special one.
The Baby and Toddler Fair, which was added to the fair last year has shown so much promise.
Stationed on the first floor of the AICC, expectant mothers and nursing mothers will get everything their babies will need.
There are diapers, high chair burp cloths, baby oils, creams, baby soaps and bottle warmers on display.
Armed with the reality in most marriages, the Joy FM Bridal Fair has also made arrangement for a seminar.
With just GHS10 couples and would-be will receive time-honored advise that will help to position their relationship on Saturday July 1, 2017.
Internationally celebrated marriage counsellors such as Reverend Dr Samuel Kisseadoo, Reverend Okomeng Mensah and C. J. Buckman will lead the discussion.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | [email protected] | Instagram: @realbrakopowers
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News