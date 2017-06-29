TOP STORIES
A sacrifice which costs nothing is very costly, because it leaves the giver unfulfilled and frustratedBy: general bright
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3577
|4.3619
|Euro
|4.9517
|4.9551
|Pound Sterling
|5.6376
|5.6443
|Swiss Franc
|4.5395
|4.5420
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3348
|3.3369
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.3143
|3.3205
Anita Erskine To Speak At “UNESCO’s Soft Power” High Level Conference
Award winning Media queen and Women's advocate, Anita Erskine, has been added an influential list of leaders, and innovators in the public and private sectors, at a High Level conference on Women’s Empowerment and Leadership” being held at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris, France on June 30th, 2017.
The one - day conference, serves as the official launch of a series thematic conferences, on the theme UNESCO’s Soft Power Today.
“Along the years, UNESCO has provided women and girls with role models for their participation in Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts & Design, Mathematics (STEAM fields), it has developed gender-sensitive media indicators, it has promoted young women’s leadership in culture, and it has worked to ensure equal opportunities for boys and girls in education, among many other fields. One of the expected outcomes of the Conference is a set of specific recommendations for policies and actions that UNESCO can take forward to promote gender equality and girl’s / women’s empowerment.” Says, Ms. S. Gulser Corat, Director, Division of Gender Equality, UNESCO.
Erskine joins the likes of Ms Irina Bokova - Director General of UNESCO, Ms, Saniye Gulser Corat - Director, Division of Gender Equality, H.E. Ms Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, President of the Republic of Malta, H.R.H. Princess Petra Laurentien of the Netherlands, Princess of Orange-Nassau, UNESCO Special Envoy for Literacy for Development, H.E. Ms Tarja Halonen, Former President of the Republic of Finland, Ms Annie Black, Deputy Executive Director, L’Oréal Foundation, Ms Aïcha Bah Diallo, Founder, Forum for African Women Educationalists, The Rt. Hon. Adrienne Clarkson, 26th Governor General of Canada (1999-2005) and Co-Chair of the Institute for Canadian Citizenship and a host of other great female change makers and leaders.
Anita Erskine's advocacy for Women and Girls is charged by her desire to help more Women source funding and capital for their start ups, and for more Girls to access education across Africa. She is the face of the Starr Woman project 2017, the co host of the StarrDrive and the Managing Director of Anita Erskine Media.
