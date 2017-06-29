modernghana logo

Kumasi gears up for Luv FM picnic

Ghana I Luv FM I Kwasi Debrah
1 hour ago | General News

For three days running beginning Saturday, July 1, the Rattray Park will see what is anticipated to be the biggest crowd at a single event in Kumasi in recent times.

It is the maiden edition of the Kumasi Picnic, a variety entertainment treat by Luv 99.5 FM to mark Republic Day.

Organizers promise a week-end of unforgettable experience for patrons of all age groups.

Ahead of the event, General Manager of Rattray Park, Kwame Asamoah Mensah assures the place is well prepared to welcome families and friends.

“The grass is well trimmed and mowed; we are trying to make the place very neat for people to enjoy the environment,” he said.

The programme begins with 4KIDS FUN DAY OUT which features fulfilled competitions in choreography, dance and others for schools, church and social groups as well as individuals.

'After Church Jamboree' on Sunday, gives adult a relaxed atmosphere of partying amidst live band music.

The climax is on Monday when families, business partners converge and social groups meet to fraternize and have fun the holiday style.

