Minister Applauds Miss Ghana Foundation
Inna Patty & Afua Asieduwaa Akrofi Miss Ghana ambassador at the ceremony
The Miss Ghana Foundation has been applauded by Deputy Minister of Health, Tina Mensah, for its advocacy role to increase the number of regular and voluntary blood donors across the country to support the National Blood Service.
According to her, she is impressed with the impact of the Miss Ghana brand, the first ambassadors for the National Blood Drive.
Tina Mensah, who was speaking at a ceremony to commemorate the 2017 World Blood Donor Day under the theme: 'Focus On Blood Donation In Emergencies', at the forecourt of the National Blood Service Centre, Korle-Bu, last week was grateful to the Miss Ghana Foundation.
She was also thankful to all donors for their support over the years and further encouraged them not to relent in their patriotism.
Tina Mensah also disclosed that two new volunteers will be outdoored very soon to complement the “advocacy role being played by the Miss Ghana brand.”
She went on to pledge her personal and ministry's support to ensure that proper regulations and safety of all stakeholders are upheld.
Dr Owen Kaluwa, a representative of the World Health Organisation (WHO) at the ceremony, tasked Ghanaians not to wait for an emergency before donating blood.
He advised Ghanaians to donate as often as possible.
Dr Kaluwa mentioned that a lot of lives could have been saved during the June 3 disaster if there was enough blood at the National Blood Bank.
The President of Miss Ghana Foundation, Inna Patty, revealed that “each year's Miss Ghana titleholders and her two runner-ups become ambassadors of the National Blood Service during their time with Miss Ghana brand and Miss Ghana Foundation; to help create awareness on the need to increase the number of regular and voluntary blood donors. Our mission is to help save lives.”
Ms Patty reiterated that “in a few weeks time, the contestants of this year's special edition, Miss Ghana 60 years on event and the eventual newly crowned Miss Ghana 60 years on queen, and her two runner-ups shall add their voice to this noble cause.''
The World Blood Donor Day in Accra was also attended by officials from National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Director of National Blood Service, Dr Justina Kordai Ansah, members of the trustees for the Ghana Blood Committee, Miss Ghana ambassadors, Mr Ghana ambassador, among others.
The event ended with plaques given to honorary blood donors from all walks of life and institutions that have contributed immensely to the cause – blood saves lives.
By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: [email protected] )
