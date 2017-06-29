modernghana logo

Lil Win Ft Article Wan - Akika Akika (Prod By Article Wan)

Bossu Kule
1 hour ago | Audio Report

Ghana's favorite actor and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win finally breaks silence on the various controversies surrounding him.

The multiple award winning actor for the past weeks has been the talk of the town, with 'issues' regarding his movie, music and personal life.

Lil Win, who has been mute on these allegations seems a bit fed up and teams up with the "Solo" hitmaker, Article Wan on this new song dubbed Akika Akika.

Akika Akika was produced by Article Wan and for those who want to hear Lil Win's side of these allegations, listen the song below and be your own judge.

DIRECT LINK
https://www.audiomack.com/song/gh-joy/akika-akika

