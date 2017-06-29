TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3577
|4.3619
|Euro
|4.9517
|4.9551
|Pound Sterling
|5.6376
|5.6443
|Swiss Franc
|4.5395
|4.5420
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3348
|3.3369
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.3143
|3.3205
Lil Win Ft Article Wan - Akika Akika (Prod By Article Wan)
Ghana's favorite actor and musician, Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win finally breaks silence on the various controversies surrounding him.
The multiple award winning actor for the past weeks has been the talk of the town, with 'issues' regarding his movie, music and personal life.
Lil Win, who has been mute on these allegations seems a bit fed up and teams up with the "Solo" hitmaker, Article Wan on this new song dubbed Akika Akika.
Akika Akika was produced by Article Wan and for those who want to hear Lil Win's side of these allegations, listen the song below and be your own judge.
