Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3577
|4.3619
|Euro
|4.9517
|4.9551
|Pound Sterling
|5.6376
|5.6443
|Swiss Franc
|4.5395
|4.5420
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3348
|3.3369
|S/African Rand
|0.3355
|0.3357
|Australian Dollar
|3.3143
|3.3205
New Music: Amona - "Jesus Cannot Fail" @Amonaofficial
The Long awaited single titled ' JESUS CANNOT FAIL' is finally here , this song describes who God is and His intentions towards us.
Download enjoy and share.
Download link: https://my.notjustok.com/track/236986/amona-jesus-cannot-fail
