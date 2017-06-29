modernghana logo

New Music: Amona - "Jesus Cannot Fail" @Amonaofficial

TWC Media Limited
1 hour ago | Audio Report

The Long awaited single titled ' JESUS CANNOT FAIL' is finally here , this song describes who God is and His intentions towards us.

Download link: https://my.notjustok.com/track/236986/amona-jesus-cannot-fail

