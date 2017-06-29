TOP STORIES
Joy FM Beauty and Bridal Fair opens today, lucky couple to win honeymoon trip
One lucky couple, seeking to walk down the aisle, stand the chance of winning a return trip ticket to any honeymoon destination of their choice at this year’s Joy FM Beauty and Bridal Fair.
The Fair, which has become a one-stop-shop for all things bridal and beauty, has been running for the last 14 years. This year's event opens at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) at 11am today.
The four-day event will see everything wedding on display at one venue at affordable prices.
Perfect and trendy wedding gowns, wedding cakes, photography, handmade accessories, travel, jewellery, wedding event planners, make-up and everything one needs to crown their day with perfection will be exhibited at the venue between 8am and 8pm on each day from June 29 to July 2, 2017.
This year, there is a big surprise for couples who attend the fair.
Raymond Smith, of the Sales department of The Multimedia Group, has revealed that a free honeymoon prize awaits a lucky couple.
“This year, there is a wow factor to the event. Couples who visit the fair this year, who are planning to get married, they will have a lucky [ticket] sponsorship from Kenya Airways. Couples who are coming in will stand the chance to win [a return ticket] to any destination of their choice where Kenya Airways flies to for your honeymoon experience,” he explained.
He urged couples to be at the fair, which is under the theme: ‘Building Lasting Marriages’, to grab this juicy giveaway, promising that, there are other exciting deals, discounts and giveaways in store for participants.
Baby and Toddler Fair:
The Baby and Toddler fair, a major feature of the fair this year, provides the perfect opportunity for parents, expectant mothers, newlyweds and guardians to get under a single roof for all children’s clothing, nursery furniture, maternity wear and baby care options amongst others.
Patrons will get the opportunity to explore a wide range of products and services relating to mother care.
Raymond Smith noted that, “The Baby and Toddler Fair started last year, and the response has been amazing so this year, we also improved the number of exhibitors who are coming. There will be a lot of baby products, baby clothing, anything you need for your kids just walk into the Joy FM Beauty and Bridal Fair this year.”
The Marriage Seminar:
Another integral part of the fair is the Marriage Seminar which comes off on Saturday, July 1.
The seminar, which is scheduled for the third day of the fair, will bring together seasoned marriage counsellors and well-informed speakers to educate and counsel prospective couples as well as married couples on marriage related issues.
It is one of the biggest attractions of the fair and it will feature several counsellors including Rev. Dr. Samuel Kisseadoo and Rev. Mrs. Catherine Onwioduokit.
Some of the topics that will be treated include; Learning, growing and adjusting together, Respect for each other, Choosing your battles wisely, and With sex, aim for quality over quantity.
The Fashion Show:
The Fashion Show will see the display of the most exquisite gowns, tailored suits and other ceremonial wear paired with amazing bouquets, shoes, accessories and more.
The apparel will be assembled from exhibitors and sponsors at the fair to be used on the runway in order to give the widest array of options to help patrons find their perfect look.
The Fashion Show, which comes off on Saturday, July 1, has over the years been another major attraction to the fair.
The Joy Bridal Brochure:
The colourful Joy Beauty and Bridal brochure will be available at a token during the event.
The brochure serves as a reference for bridal ideas, a landscape peek for the theme of the fair, advertising, acknowledgement and as a souvenir.
2,000 copies of this magazine will be put in circulation before, during and after the event.
Sponsors for this year’s fair:
The 2017 Joy FM Beauty and Bridal Fair is sponsored by:
Jandel Ltd - Decorating life’s celebrations exquisitely
PMMC - The nation premier jewellery
SprogStore Ltd - We dress Kids best
Pepsi - Still 1 Ghana cedi pε
Ruby’s Bridal - Experience royalty
Castle Bridge - The original dry gin for the Ghanaian people
Yomi Yoghurt - Always different, truly different
Sinel Specialist Hospital - Professional Personalised Care
Team 1000 Words Ltd - An image is worth a thousand words… we create the proof
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / Instagram: citizendela)
