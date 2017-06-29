TOP STORIES
VVIP, Patoranking, Sulley Muntari, Others Celebrates Sallah-Fest 2017
VVIP's yearly sallah-fest, a yearly devour and musical festival celebration fell off this year on Monday the 26th of June. The festival which is sorted out each year to climax Eid-al-Fitr fell off successfully at the NIMA Highway.
The occasion which is in two faces were,in the morning about 10,000 people are fed by VVIP and in the evening the concert is projected in celebration of the sallah is broadly acknowledged by all in the zongo communities is noted for bringing all Muslims together on one stage to celebrate the occasion.
VVIP the legendary hiplife group, this year celebrated the sallah-fest in grand style having Nigerian’s heavy weight musician Patoranking and Ghanaian international Footballer Sulley Muntari and top Ghanaian musician namely Jupitar,Kwaw Kesse,Yaa Pono,D-Black,Mz Ve,Rudebwoy Ranking,Garba,Lil Shakr,D-SharifBastero,Ras Kuuku,Skatta Bada,MultiRolls,Shining Boy,X Blankson,Sasco,Ara-B,DKB,AK-Songstress,OG The MC,DJ Kkrack,DJ Shwawa,FaReed,King promise Guru,Ebony,Samini,Kofi kinata,Tinny and many more coming together to celebrate sallah-fest 2017 with VVIP and all Muslim at the concert.
This year's occasion was organised by VVIP in a joint effort with Chapter O, EXP and 4syte TV and beneath are selective photographs by Exclusiveboafo from the as of late held VVIP sallah-fest 2017.
