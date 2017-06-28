TOP STORIES
Jupiter, Tinny, Others To Delight Boxing Fans On Friday At Bukom Boxing Arena
The Bukom Boxing Arena in Accra would be set alive with an exclusive entertainment and sports package as Ghana’s Joseph Agbeko will clash with Nick Otieno from Kenya as Fresh King Entertainment have drawn a juicy bundle for boxing fans.
Boxing enthusiasts will not only see a fistic clash between the exciting boxers that will be fighting on the night, but they will get the opportunity to witness the finest musicians in Ghana.
One of nation’s premium rappers Tinny, the ‘Enemies’ hitmaker Jupiter, Episode, Survivor and Trigmatic are expected to thrill boxing fans at the Bukom Boxing Arena.
The main bout will be a clash between Agbeko and Otieno, at stake is the vacant IBF international super bantamweight belt.
Tough rising, Felix Ajom will face Michael Dodoo for the vacant national lightweight belt.
George Ashie will take on Ben Ankrah in a super lightweight contest billed for eight rounds. This is the fight many fans want to see as Ankrah aka Congo Soldier has promised to use for his comeback, while Ashie aka The Red Tiger has also urged his fans to come early.
Sensational Patrick Allotey with international experience will battle Kofi Manu in a super lightweight contest scheduled for eight rounds.
America based Bastie Samir will also slug it out with Benin’s Raoul Lokoossou in a light heavyweight contest billed for eight rounds. Fight fans must come and see the skillful boxer with hard punches who trains with undefeated world champion Floyd Mayweather.
The Promoters have announced the rates as: Popular Stand GHC 20 VIP: GHC 100
The fight tickets can be purchased at Silverbird Accra Mall, Airport Shell and Shell at St. Mary’s Church (Akoto Lante, Accra).
