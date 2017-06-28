TOP STORIES
Piesie Esther Drops Video For ‘Okuraseni’
Ziba Beko hit maker, Piesie Esther has officially released her most talked about ‘Okuraseni’ music video which is on her fourth album ‘Agye Won Nsem’.
‘Agye Won Nsam’ album , which was launched late last year, has seven solid heartwarming tracks including Waye Mistake, Mennyae Yesu Din Bo Da, Okuraseni Mobroni, Yewor Yesu, Osagyefo Nyame and the worship version of Mennyae Yesu Din Bo Da.
‘Okuraseni’ music video is the second music video on her just released album, after receiving a successful airplay of Agye Won Nsem - 2016 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Gospel Song Nominee
The gospel diva was in the same year nominated for Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Gospel Artiste category, for her consistent ministration to winning souls for Christ and her immense support and contribution to the gospel industry.
Piesie Esther in ‘Okuraseni’ talks about the life of a ‘villager’ who had travelled to seek greener pastures in the city, but had to go through hardship, torture and maltreatment to survive. But through God’s intervention, miracles manifested into the life of the ‘villager’
The music video was shot and directed by Skyweb, and the songstress played the role of the ‘villager’ in the video.
‘Okuraseni’ video is a must watch video with great story line that can manifest into the life of a believer of God’s Word.
