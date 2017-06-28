TOP STORIES
Photo: Okyeame Kwame catches Kunkum Bhagya fever
Indian telenovela Kunkum Bhagya, which has been adapted into the Twi language, is arguably the most watched and talked about soap opera in Ghana today.
Millions stay glued to Adom TV on Multi-TV daily to get a perfect dose of the series that has now become a ritual among TV viewers.
The latest personality to confess to watching the popular series is the award-winning rapper Okyeame Kwame.
He confessed to watching the series in a post on Instagram and didn’t hesitate to give his review on the most watched telenovela.
“Watching Kunkum Bhagya for the first time and I feel guilty but it's kinda funny ðŸ˜‚,” he revealed.
“I mean why do they talk like that? Bigi and Ahbi's voice though like they've swallowed a frog ðŸ¸,” he jokingly added.
For those who may be new to the telenovela, Kumkum Bhagya is a Hindi-language Indian television soap opera.
The series was premiered on April 15, 2014 in India but hit Ghanaian screens in October 2015.
The show is loosely based on the novel Sense and Sensibility by Jane Austen.
It is an Indian interpretation which follows the love story of Abhi and Pragya. The pivotal characters of this show are strong, feisty women, living together in an all-female matriarchal family.
The series stars Sriti Jha, Shabbir Ahluwalia with Mrunal Thakur, Arjit Taneja/Vin Rana, Shikha Singh and Leena Jumani in supporting roles. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms.
Kumkum Bhagya currently airs on Adom TV, Monday to Friday from 7:30pm to 9:30pm on the station which received the 2017 Brand Excellence Award as The Most Preferred TV Station Brand 2016.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Ernest Dela Aglanu (Twitter: @delaXdela / Instagram: citizendela)
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
