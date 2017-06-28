TOP STORIES
Rush Energy Ghana Dance Awards 2017 Slated For July 9
All is set for the Rush Energy Ghana Dance Awards (REGDA) 2017 main event - as professionals in the country's dance industry girds up for possible honour(s) - in connection with their immense contribution, particularly, to the art.
In its first edition, the REGDA 2017 which will be graced by key players in Ghana's art & entertainment industry, will be held on Sunday, July 9, 2017 at the National Theatre in Accra.
The much-anticipated night will also have the red carpet event which will be hosted by the ever-gorgeous Dede Martey at 7.00pm before the main event starts at exactly 8.00pm.
There will be performances from the likes of Shidaa Cultural Troupe, 4 Bent, Kyses Studios, Black Code, Divinity Blazers, Allo Dancers, salsa duo Milord & LC and many more.
The main event will be hosted by ace Ghanaian TV presenter and a lover of dance Kwesi Dope of Spider Lee Entertainment (SET TV) while DJ Asante will take control of the turntables - to dish out some ideal songs to mark the ceremony.
Tickets are selling for Ghc30 (economy), Ghc50 (regular), Ghc80 (VIP) and Ghc100 (VVIP). Ticket sale points include the Silverbird Cinemas (in Accra Mall and Westhills Mall), Airport Shell, Baatsonaa Total, as well as Frankies and Koala in Osu.
The Rush Energy Ghana Dance Awards 2017 is powered by Flash Mob Ghana in collaboration with Ceejay Multimedia. Twellium Industrial Company's Rush Energy Drink is the title sponsor. It is also supported by Verna Water, Planet, OranPico, American Cola, Accra Mall Limited, Motorola, Mr. Candy Ghana and West Coast Beverages. It has also been endorsed by the National Commission on Culture and Ghana Dancers Association.
Flex Newspaper, Ice TV, WatsUp TV, SET TV, AGE Channel, Dancetera TV, Jolly TV, Take 2 LIVE, Event Guide, GeorgeBritton.com, MonteOZ.com, GlammyNews.com, Enewsgh.com, Cypress Ghana, Blagogee.com, ShowbizPundit.com, EnterGhana.com, Sokoohemaa.com, Naa Soka, Rossey Media, Desiderata Entertainment, Loggy Entertainment, EOD Partners, Supreme Africa Radio, Spread Ghana, Kolours GH, Chambers Promo GH and True West Media Consult are the official media partners of REGDA 2017.
Get interactive with the Rush Energy Ghana Dance Awards 2017 on social media: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: Ghana Dance Awards, #REGDA2017. For sponsorship opportunities, VVIP tickets and more information, call 0240-384473, 0249-634772, 0271-147601, 0244-916102 or email: [email protected] .
