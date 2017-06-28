TOP STORIES
Birthday photos/videos: MzVee organises health screening, concert for Bakpa residence
Bubbly singer Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, better known on stage name as MzVee, over the weekend organised a free health screening and concert for the people of Bakpa Traditional Area in the Volta region.
The screening and concert, at her hometown, were part of activities to mark her 25th birthday which fell on Friday, June 23.
Basking in the glory of God adding another year to her age, the talented singer took an early morning ride to the Bakpa Traditional Area at New Bakpa in the North Tongu District of the Volta Region on Sunday.
MzVee, in partnership with the Eight Foundation, a non-profit charity that aims to empower the about 1,500,000 Ghanaians living with asthma to take control of their asthma, to tested and provided free medical care to residences.
She was given a warm welcome by Torgbui Kofi Tutu V, Chief of the Bakpa Traditional Area. Also present at the ceremony were the Queenmother and elders of the area, who presented her with a beautiful birthday cake.
After the health screening, which afforded hundreds of residents the opportunity to check-up their health condition and also receive free health counselling, MzVee, treated them to a free concert where she performed some of her hit songs.
Apart from the health screening and concert, the singer also donated items, including clothes, to the people.
