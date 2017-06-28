TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3550
|4.3592
|Euro
|4.9153
|4.9194
|Pound Sterling
|5.5626
|5.5697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5137
|4.5172
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3021
|3.3049
|S/African Rand
|0.3366
|0.3368
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3095
Miss Africa Off To Jamaica
Rebecca Asamoah, Miss Africa Continent 2016, on Wednesday left Ghana for Jamaica to join 79 other beauty queens around the world who will be taking part in this year's edition of Miss United Nations pageant in Kingston.
Twenty-five-year-old Rebecca is the first Ghanaian to be on the platform, and she is hopeful to make her country proud. She was Miss Ghana 2015 first runner-up
“I can't do it alone. Ghanaians should support me by voting for me,” she said before leaving.
“I am compassionate not only for people with status and stature but for the underprivileged. I believe Miss United Nations pageant is to embark on humanitarian works to uplift women and to positively impart in the lives of people in our various societies and the world at large. I want to be a part of this family to contribute my quota in the world's development,” she earlier explained her decision to take part in the pageantry on United Nations portal.
Miss United Nations is a humanitarian pageant which helps to better the lives of persons around the world. It identifies and showcases world's best tourism cause ambassadors; those who have the skills, talents and personalities best suited to promote their respective countries in furtherance of tourism, international goodwill and cultural harmony. Apart from a strong emphasis on goodwill tourism protection programmes and destinations promotion, the pageant also supports environmental protection via strategised programmes.
This year's edition will take place in Kingston, Jamaica, from July 1 to July 9 with the main grand finale on July 8. Over 80 contestants will be taking part in the pageantry, and it will be the first time Ghana is presenting a representative. If Rebecca gets crowned, it will, indeed, be a remarkable feat for her and Ghana as a whole.
By Francis Addo (Twitter: @fdee50 Email: [email protected] )
