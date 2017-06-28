TOP STORIES
My Wife Still Loves Me After I Bonked Sarah Kwablah – Asamoah Gyan
Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has revealed that he is still loved by his wife despite the extra-marital affair with Sarah Kwablah.
Asamoah Gyan admitted having consensual sex with Sarah Kwablah but expressed surprise about how the lady later accused him of rape.
“I, indeed, had an affair with Sarah Kwablah and that's why she twisted events to accuse me of raping her, because she knows I am a star and have a wife and so I can't deny that I had sex with her. So because I admitted having sex with her, it made it difficult for them to frame me up, so they lied that I had raped her in order to put me in trouble. Yes I had sex with her, I will never deny that,” Asamoah Gyan told Deloris Frimpong Manso on The Delay Show recently.
According to the Ghanaian striker, he was ashamed after cheating on his wife and pleaded for forgiveness.
“I accepted my mistake and pleaded with my wife for forgiveness and was willing to bear the consequences, even if it meant divorcing me …and so I explained everything to her because I am an honest guy, I don't hide things from my wife. My wife loves me despite the incident,” Asamoah Gyan added.
He further revealed that the extra-marital affair with Sarah Kwabla was the only time he committed adultery.
Apart from the allegation of rape, Sarah Kwablah in 2015 accused Asamoah Gyan of sodomising her.
Though Asamoah Gyan admitted having consensual sex with Ms Kwablah, he was not categorical about whether he had vaginal or anal sex with the lady during the interview with Delay.
He said “the whole Sarah Kwablah saga made me change a bit in the way I interacted with my fans but I later realised that I can't push everybody away just because of that incident, some people try to get close to me for assistance or genuine reasons.”
“She was a very respectful girl, I don't know if she was pretending to be a good girl at the time. We were on good terms… I went into her room after a training session around West Hills Mall and whatever happened happened… So how does a rape victim come out to open the gate for me to drive out of her house?” Asamoah Gyan quizzed.
– kasapafmonline
