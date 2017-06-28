modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Celebrity Fanzone Marks Second Anniversary

Gideon Sarpong
1 hour ago | General News

Ghana’s entertainment show of the year, Celebrity Fanzone marked its second anniversary last Sunday on GH One.

The show which first aired two years ago has evolved to become one of the most influential TV shows in Ghana, and won the RTP Entertainment Show of the Year in 2016.

The Celebrity Fanzone team marked the second anniversary by giving away so many goodies to their viewers and also used the opportunity to appreciate their fans and sponsors for their support over the past two seasons.

Celebrity Fanzone is recognized as a leading platform for discussing relevant social issues affecting people in Ghana and also around the world, and has hosted personalities such as Michelle Hammond, Shirley Frimpong Manso, KSM, Majid Michelle and many others.

Actresses Ama K. Abebrese and Christabel Ekeh joined hosts Akosua Hanson and Chantelle Asante to mark the event.

Celebrity Fanzone now airs on GH One Saturdays at 9pm.

Below are some pictures:

Img-20170627-wa0003

Img-20170627-wa0004

Img-20170627-wa0000

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More General News

TOP STORIES

Ghana Police To Recruit 8000 New Personnel – Dery

5 minutes ago

Special Prosecution legislation must deter corrupt practices

1 hour ago

quot-img-1I do not have problem with those who take tithe but how they live on it is the problem.

By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germa quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35504.3592
Euro4.91534.9194
Pound Sterling5.56265.5697
Swiss Franc4.51374.5172
Canadian Dollar3.30213.3049
S/African Rand0.33660.3368
Australian Dollar3.30483.3095
body-container-line