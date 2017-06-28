TOP STORIES
I do not have problem with those who take tithe but how they live on it is the problem.By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germa
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3550
|4.3592
|Euro
|4.9153
|4.9194
|Pound Sterling
|5.5626
|5.5697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5137
|4.5172
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3021
|3.3049
|S/African Rand
|0.3366
|0.3368
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3095
Celebrity Fanzone Marks Second Anniversary
Ghana’s entertainment show of the year, Celebrity Fanzone marked its second anniversary last Sunday on GH One.
The show which first aired two years ago has evolved to become one of the most influential TV shows in Ghana, and won the RTP Entertainment Show of the Year in 2016.
The Celebrity Fanzone team marked the second anniversary by giving away so many goodies to their viewers and also used the opportunity to appreciate their fans and sponsors for their support over the past two seasons.
Celebrity Fanzone is recognized as a leading platform for discussing relevant social issues affecting people in Ghana and also around the world, and has hosted personalities such as Michelle Hammond, Shirley Frimpong Manso, KSM, Majid Michelle and many others.
Actresses Ama K. Abebrese and Christabel Ekeh joined hosts Akosua Hanson and Chantelle Asante to mark the event.
Celebrity Fanzone now airs on GH One Saturdays at 9pm.
Below are some pictures:
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News