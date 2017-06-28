modernghana logo

Music: I Give You Praise - Ewonda [@iamEwonda]

Africa's fastest growing talented & anointed Gospel Artiste/Worship Leader EWOMA E-WONDA drops her most anticipated Single titled, I GIVE YOU PRAISE, to break the long silence.

Ewoma Ewonda [@iamEwonda] decided to reaffirm her love for God and to appreciate GOD for His divine love on us.

I GIVE YOU PRAISE is a song of praise and appreciation to God Almighty. Produced by WOLE ONI [Africa's Most Sought after Producer]

DOWNLOAD AUDIO

DOWNLOAD LINK
http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/j5b72fg0m0/E-WONDA_-_I_Give_You_Praise_prod_by_Wole_Oni_.mp3

DOWNLOAD LINK
http://kiwi6.com/file/j5b72fg0m0

