Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3550
|4.3592
|Euro
|4.9153
|4.9194
|Pound Sterling
|5.5626
|5.5697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5137
|4.5172
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3021
|3.3049
|S/African Rand
|0.3366
|0.3368
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3095
Music: I Give You Praise - Ewonda [@iamEwonda]
Africa's fastest growing talented & anointed Gospel Artiste/Worship Leader EWOMA E-WONDA drops her most anticipated Single titled, I GIVE YOU PRAISE, to break the long silence.
Ewoma Ewonda [@iamEwonda] decided to reaffirm her love for God and to appreciate GOD for His divine love on us.
I GIVE YOU PRAISE is a song of praise and appreciation to God Almighty. Produced by WOLE ONI [Africa's Most Sought after Producer]
Download & Enjoy
DOWNLOAD AUDIO
DOWNLOAD LINK
http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/j5b72fg0m0/E-WONDA_-_I_Give_You_Praise_prod_by_Wole_Oni_.mp3
DOWNLOAD LINK
http://kiwi6.com/file/j5b72fg0m0
