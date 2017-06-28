TOP STORIES
Every man is the architect of his own fortune.By: Francis Tawiah, Dui
Nhyira Praise rocks Kumasi
The 3rd edition of Nhyira Praise brought together worshippers from Kumasi and other parts of the Ashanti to sing thank their Maker for their lives.
Thousands descended and filled Bantama Christ Apostolic Church auditorium and the entire premises to capacity, as Christian adherents defied a cloudy weather and perhaps fatigue from regular Sunday church services to patronize the evening event.
Top gospel artistes, including Jack Alolome, Ernest Opoku Jnr., Mabel Otchere set Bantama C.A.C. agog with soul-inspiring performances which put patrons on their edge and give them a night to remember.
Excited patrons could not help but suggest the event be organized quarterly to give them regular opportunity for the spiritual exercise.
“I am touched by the Holy Spirit; I could feel the presence of the Holy Spirit. My simple plea is that Nhyira FM would organize this event frequently for Kumasi to come together and praise their maker. Next year is too long to wait,” one patron declared.
Organizers were overwhelmed by patronage and gave a hint they will consider the request of the patrons.
Programmes Director of Nhyira FM, Benjamin Fiifi Ocran, said ‘‘management will consider the feedback from patrons of this very event; nonetheless we are overwhelmed by the massive turnout.”
The 2017 edition of Nhyira Praise may be history now but it will continue to be on the lips of patrons for a long time to come as they anxiously wait for the next one.
