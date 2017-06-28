TOP STORIES
"The walking stick is tall but it has a place to handle"By: Tophic Abdul Kadir S
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3550
|4.3592
|Euro
|4.9153
|4.9194
|Pound Sterling
|5.5626
|5.5697
|Swiss Franc
|4.5137
|4.5172
|Canadian Dollar
|3.3021
|3.3049
|S/African Rand
|0.3366
|0.3368
|Australian Dollar
|3.3048
|3.3095
Dahlin Gage wins over Sallah 2017 with "Come Take" smash
Black Avenue Muzik continues its penchant for outdooring some of the best musical talents from Ghana as the first of their new signees "Dahlin Gage" takes the world by storm with the release of the hot banger titled "Come Take".
The track which was released on Friday 24th June via a viral dance video has been hyped all over the world as it portrayed the euphoria surrounding the Ramadan festivities via the daance. The song which becomes his breakthrough hit was produced by Tubhani Music .
A spokesperson for Black Avenue Muzik revealed there is lots more to come from the label's 6 artists guaranteeing hit records for the rest of 2017.
WATCH COME TAKE DANCE VIDEO HERE :
DOWNLOAD 'COME TAKE' BY DAHLIN GAGE HERE : https://soundcloud.com/user-98448858/dahlin-gage-come-take
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Audio Report