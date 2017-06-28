modernghana logo

Watch: Yaw Sarpong Releases “Oko Yi” Music Video

Edward Boafo Owusu
4 minutes ago | Music News

Talented gospel sensation, Yaw Sarpong has released the music video for his hit track, “OKO YI”, two decades on after the music was first recorded.

The video features awarding winning gospel duo; Tagoe Sisters, ace highlife artiste, Pat Thomas and members of the famous Asomafo music group. It was produced and directed by Gospel Media Production.

The “OKO YI” track admonishes Christians to hold on to their faith during difficulties with an assurance, Christ will fight their course.

It also goes on to entreat believers to follow the examples of Hannah and Elijah in the Bible, who believed and were rewarded as such.

WATCH MUSIC VIDEO BELOW

