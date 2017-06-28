modernghana logo

Keeny Ice Joins Vitiligo Awareness Campaign In HO

4 minutes ago | General News

Keeny Ice, one of Ghana's rap sensation, urges society not to stigmatize people with Vitiligo;a condition in which the skin loses its pigment cells (melanocytes).He made the kind call during the Vitiligo Awareness Campaign Walk in the Volta regional capital,HO on Saturday 24th June,2017 to mark this year's World Vitiligo Day.

The musician explains that supporting the campaign is what he can also do in his capacity as a public figure to create an awareness. He concluded by promising that he will consider doing a song to support the campaign in the years to come if necessary.

The walk was organised by Vitiligo Support and Awareness Foundation led by Enam Heikeens with support from Airlly Events and other partners and sponsors to create the awareness that the condition is not contagious as some people think.

Keeny Ice is gradually becoming a household name after the release two major songs this year,'Move' featuring Kofi Kinaata and the most recent one,'Gankivi' produced by Two Bars with technical assistance from Seshi.

Pictures by Trillion Medi.
Watch video here.

Keeny Ice (4)

Keeny Ice - Vitiligo Awareness

Vitiligo Awareness Walk - Trillion Media.

Vitiligo Awareness Walk - Trillion Media

