Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Shatta Wale Jabs Guru For Buying New G-Wagon AMG Model?
Self-acclaim dancehall king Shatta Wale in a post on Instagram today, has stated that people should not talk about their riches because people were richer than them.
He said “Dont say you are rich cuz ppl were rich before you ..Thank you !!!!”.
Shatta Wale’s post comes immediately after razzonline.com had published that hiplife/hiphop superstar Guru has added a new G-wagon AMG model to his fleet of cars.
The dancehall kings post has left many showbiz enthusiasts wondering if the later was throwing jabs at Guru.
Shatta Wale and Guru are best of friends but looking at how Shatta cemented his argument with a picture of two old school cars makes its evident that he was referring to him.
