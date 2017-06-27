TOP STORIES
M.anifest's top 5 rappers: Kofi Kinaata, Yaa Pono, make list, Sarkodie missing
Rapper of the Year at the 2017 Ghana Music Awards, M.anifest has revealed his list of top five rappers in Ghana and Sarkodie did not make the list.
Born Kwame Ametepee Tsikata, M.anifest’s top five rappers in Ghana include Kofi Kinaata, Joey B and Yaa Pono.
Ghana's fastest rapper Sarkodie was absent in the list but that may not come as a surprise to many given the controversy between the two rappers in the recent past.
M.anifest and Sarkodie were engaged in one of the biggest rap beefs Ghana has ever witnessed in 2016.
M.anifest, in his ‘godMC’ track, took digs at Sarkodie after he released his ‘Bossy’ song. Sarkodie also quickly replied M.anifest in his ‘Kanta’ track.
The controversy generated by the two rappers raged on for several weeks, generating a lot of public debate in the process.
Speaking in an interview on the Cosmopolitan Mix on Joy FM with Doreen Andoh, M.anifest said there are so many talents in the country but the few he mentioned are the ones he has paid attention to in the recent past.
“Five Ghanaian rappers I think are dope. There are many ones but… five names that maybe in the more recent times I have paid attention to, Worlasi, certainly, people just think he sings but he is a dope rapper; there is this new kid called Kwasi Arthur is very dope…” he said.
He added that, “Kofi Kinaata definitely, I think his song writing skills are quite impressive; Yaa Pono for sure, you know when I talk about that fearlessness of being an artiste, he’s got that, [his name alone] shows the confidence; … I think Joey B is cool too, he’s been creative in the past…”
