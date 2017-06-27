modernghana logo

Too Much "greedy Corruption" In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
BBC’s Global Beats Catches Up with M.anifest In France

Manifest MC
32 minutes ago

The BBC’s global beats program caught up with rapper M.anifest in the French Riviera to find out how his participation in the international music market Midem could help him scale up and gain a global following.

Asked on how much backing is available to local artists, M.anifest amusingly quizzed, ‘What is that? Money? Backing? Ghana Music?’

M.anifest also spoke about the importance of the internet throughout his career in helping him build a loyal Ghanaian following and how crucial it might be in his expanding his reach.

The 54-minute piece also interviewed some of M.anifest’s fellow alumni in the Midem accelerator program. The UK’s RnB sensation and Sony Music artist Shakka, Montreal-based Geoffroy and Pratik Kuhad from India were profiled as well.

Midem (Marche International de la Musique) is an annual trade fair attended by Music industry heavyweights and this is the third year of its accelerator program, designed to give selected artists a career boost.

This year, it was attended by celebrated executive L.A. Reid, Wyclef Jean, latin pop star Daddy Yankee and Mike Shinoda of Linkin Park among others.

Check out the full report here

