Rawlings Applauds Ebo Whyte

Daily Guide
19 minutes ago | General News
Uncle Ebo Whyte
Uncle Ebo Whyte

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has applauded Ghana’s accomplished playwright, Uncle Ebo Whyte, for his dexterity and passion to put Ghana’s creative arts on a higher pedestal.

Even though he admitted Ghana is playing a catch-up role to Nigeria in terms of film, music, theatre and others, he believes the efforts and success story of the Roverman Production CEO will soon change the narrative in terms of Ghana’s creative arts performance.

Former President Rawlings, Ghana's longest serving president, made the remark Thursday after watching the 34th edition of Uncle Ebo Whyte’s show 'Damaged Goods' at the National Theatre.

The show was in honour of the ex-president who turned 70 on Thursday, June 23, 2017.

Humbled by such a wonderful display, the former president told Joy News' Ibrahim Ben-Bako that “we haven't done badly but it appears Nigerians are still way ahead of us.”

That notwithstanding, he was happy that personalities like Uncle Ebo Whyte are gradually rewriting the story of Ghana’s dwindling fortunes in the showbiz industry

“Thankfully we've got people like Ebo Whyte that give us something to think about. Well the very personality of the man adds up to the performances,” he said.

Uncle Ebo Whyte after the play proclaimed his utmost respect and admiration for the ex-president and his strong ideals as a person.

The show saw the attendance of some celebrities, as well as members of the diplomatic corps and politicians from both majority and minority.

Some of the personalities at the event included Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, ex-Vice President Kwesi Amissah-Arthur; Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, Father Andrew Campbell, Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah, Van Vicker and Martha Ankomah.

-myjoyonline
 

