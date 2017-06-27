TOP STORIES
I love Kumawood movies - Black Stars' Agyemand Badu reveals
Black Stars and Udinese midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has revealed that he really enjoys watching Kumawood movies to unwind.
The footballer, speaking in an interview with Mic Gizo on ' Cruise Control' on Hitz FM, said whenever he is off the pitch, he likes to watch Kumawood movies during his leisure time.
“I love movies from Nana Ama McBrown, Agya Koo, Kwaku Manu and as for Lil Win, he is exceptional,” he revealed adding that, Kumawood movies serve as a means of entertainment for him.
For music, the footballer says he loves to listen to “Mark Abraham, Obrafour and Sarkodie.”
Agyemang Badu explained that, being a Catholic and a spiritual person, the lyrics of songs such as that of Mark Abraham really inspire him.
The footballer further revealed that he gets emotional whenever he listens to Obrafour’s song ‘Maame’. The song, he said, reminds him of how his Mum struggled to take care of him after his father died.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Nana Kwame Larbi
