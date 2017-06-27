modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

I love Kumawood movies - Black Stars' Agyemand Badu reveals

MyJoyOnline
28 minutes ago | General News

Black Stars and Udinese midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has revealed that he really enjoys watching Kumawood movies to unwind.

The footballer, speaking in an interview with Mic Gizo on ' Cruise Control' on Hitz FM, said whenever he is off the pitch, he likes to watch Kumawood movies during his leisure time.

“I love movies from Nana Ama McBrown, Agya Koo, Kwaku Manu and as for Lil Win, he is exceptional,” he revealed adding that, Kumawood movies serve as a means of entertainment for him.

For music, the footballer says he loves to listen to “Mark Abraham, Obrafour and Sarkodie.”

Agyemang Badu explained that, being a Catholic and a spiritual person, the lyrics of songs such as that of Mark Abraham really inspire him.

The footballer further revealed that he gets emotional whenever he listens to Obrafour’s song ‘Maame’. The song, he said, reminds him of how his Mum struggled to take care of him after his father died.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Nana Kwame Larbi

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More General News

TOP STORIES

Pray For Me To Govern With Wisdom – Akufo-Addo

6 hours ago

Mahama appointees cause of 2016 defeat – Nana Ato Dadzie

22 hours ago

quot-img-1“Peace is done two. And love too. (Paix se fait à deux. - Et l'amour aussi)”

By: Charles de Leusse quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35184.3562
Euro4.87304.8770
Pound Sterling5.53725.5441
Swiss Franc4.49014.4943
Canadian Dollar3.28193.2842
S/African Rand0.33670.3369
Australian Dollar3.29583.3026
body-container-line