Sarkodie is an incredibly talented artiste - Falz

Hitz FM | Angelina Agyeiwaa Nti
29 minutes ago | General News

Nigerian musician cum actor, Falz ‘the Bahd guy’ has expressed his profound love for rapper Sarkodie’s music.

The artiste, born Folarin Falana, made the remark in an interview with Lexis Bill on ' Drive Time' on Joy FM.

According to the talented rapper, who is popularly known by TV viewers for his role in ‘Jenifa’s Diary’ said, even though he does not understand what Sarkodie says in his music most of the time, it still sounds ‘sweet’.

“I love Sark, I think Sark is dope, I think Sark is an incredibly talented artiste; his flow is out of this world. I don’t understand what his lyrics means most times, but he’s so sweet,” he said.

Asked to choose between Nigerian rapper M.I and Sarkodie, he asserted that it will be so tough to select because they are both completely different.

