modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Guru Buys G-Wagon AMG Model

Razzonline.com
18 minutes ago | General News

Sometimes I feel like 'strangling' the neck of people who normally say there is no money in our showbiz industry.

Seriously,there is money in our showbiz industry; it's all bounds to how you distinctly play your cards.

In this light,after releasing his hit song ‘Kokonpe love’ featuring Singlet and signing ‘Wutah’ onto his NKZ music label,Celebrated Ghanaian hiplife/hiphop musician,Guru has added a new G-Wagon AMG Model to his fleet of cars.

The Azonto frontrunner was spotted by Razzonline.com in the G-Wagon AMG model car whilst embarking on a test drive and enjoying his ‘Kokompe” hit song in it.

If Razzonline.com’s checks with regards to the price of G-Wagon AMG model is concern, then I think the 'Kokompe Love' hitmaker's G-wagon wouldn’t cost anything less than 125k dollars.

In actual fact,Razzonline.com doesn’t envy Guru at all becos he has really worked extremely hard throughout his music career so acquiring even a jumbo jet or Donald Trump's new bomb-proof car,'the Beast' wouldn't have been a news

Guru Gwagon

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More General News

TOP STORIES

Pray For Me To Govern With Wisdom – Akufo-Addo

36 minutes ago

Mahama appointees cause of 2016 defeat – Nana Ato Dadzie

17 hours ago

quot-img-1if you live by talisma its temporary let God bless you and its for ever

By: francis talisma quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35184.3562
Euro4.87304.8770
Pound Sterling5.53725.5441
Swiss Franc4.49014.4943
Canadian Dollar3.28193.2842
S/African Rand0.33670.3369
Australian Dollar3.29583.3026
body-container-line