Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Guru Buys G-Wagon AMG Model
Sometimes I feel like 'strangling' the neck of people who normally say there is no money in our showbiz industry.
Seriously,there is money in our showbiz industry; it's all bounds to how you distinctly play your cards.
In this light,after releasing his hit song ‘Kokonpe love’ featuring Singlet and signing ‘Wutah’ onto his NKZ music label,Celebrated Ghanaian hiplife/hiphop musician,Guru has added a new G-Wagon AMG Model to his fleet of cars.
The Azonto frontrunner was spotted by Razzonline.com in the G-Wagon AMG model car whilst embarking on a test drive and enjoying his ‘Kokompe” hit song in it.
If Razzonline.com’s checks with regards to the price of G-Wagon AMG model is concern, then I think the 'Kokompe Love' hitmaker's G-wagon wouldn’t cost anything less than 125k dollars.
In actual fact,Razzonline.com doesn’t envy Guru at all becos he has really worked extremely hard throughout his music career so acquiring even a jumbo jet or Donald Trump's new bomb-proof car,'the Beast' wouldn't have been a news
