Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
TV3 Beauty Queen YABA Launches Foundation
2016 TV3 reality show Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner Nelly Yaba Gbogboe will on Wednesday 28th June, 2017 launch her foundation at the La Palm Royale Beach Hotel in Accra.
Her Foundation which is known as 'Ekpoliaku' meaning a virtuous woman will seek to champion the course of women empowerment, Advocacy with much attention on Breast Cancer as well as Philanthropy.
In a statement issued and signed on Monday 26th June, 2017 in Accra by Ms Ethel Gbgogboe, Yaba's team Project Coordinator mentioned that the project is aimed at enabling the 2016 winner carry out her community service across the country.
This, the statement added will seek to herald her Breast Cancer awareness Project which will focus on young ladies and under privileged women in the various levels across the country.
The ceremony will host prestigious personalities such as Chiefs, clergy and others to honour the event.
