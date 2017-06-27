modernghana logo

Aflimata Releases "Kings" Music Video

Yaw Sarpon
19 minutes ago | Music News

Fast-rising Ghanaian rapper Aflimata real name Emmanuel Quartey has released the official video to his song 'Kings'.

The new visuals for the Stripes Gvng™ and Hype24-7 Empire boss was shot and directed by Sniper of Mindkontrol Inc.

The Sowutuom-Santa Maria-Auntie Aku-based hip-hop artist who has songs like 'Move Am', 'Beshi' and 'Twa Bi' to his credit unleashes his lyrical dexterity again on this beautiful masterpiece.

Get interactive with him on social: Facebook: @AflimataMusik , Twitter: @Aflimataq , Instagram: @Aflimata_diki

Watch Aflimata's "Kings" video and enjoy!

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

