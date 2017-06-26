modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Tee Rhyme Clutches 6 Nominations At Itel Eastern Music Awards

Nana Kesse
1 hour ago | Celebrity

The official list of nominees for the 2017 Itel Eastern Music Awards scheduled for September, has been released by the Board of Eastern Music Awards and organisers.

Tee Rhyme’s dominance on the Ghana and Eastern Region music scene as he gets nominated in 6 categories for the 2017 Itel Eastern Music Awards.

The nominations which were announced on ZTV also saw artiste like Koo Ntakra nominated for 6 categories.

King of Kofcity Music Racky Nova also has 6 nominations for his works.

Check out the various categories Tee Rhyme secured
Afro Pop Song of the Year
Tee Rhyme ft Luther- Too Much
Eastsyde Song of the Year
Tee Rhyme- Tafo
Best Rapper of the Year
Tee Rhyme- Tafo
Hiplife/Hip pop Song of the Year
Tee Rhyme- Tafo
Hiplife/Hip pop Artist of the Year
Tee Rhyme
Itel Artist of the Year
Tee Rhyme

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More Celebrity

TOP STORIES

Mahama appointees cause of 2016 defeat – Nana Ato Dadzie

6 hours ago

Ghana School of Law can run shift system – lecturer

25 June 2017

quot-img-1The sweetness of the pudding lies in its eating.

By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35184.3562
Euro4.87304.8770
Pound Sterling5.53725.5441
Swiss Franc4.49014.4943
Canadian Dollar3.28193.2842
S/African Rand0.33670.3369
Australian Dollar3.29583.3026
body-container-line