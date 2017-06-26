TOP STORIES
By: Sir Roy Kelly, Avian
Tee Rhyme Clutches 6 Nominations At Itel Eastern Music Awards
The official list of nominees for the 2017 Itel Eastern Music Awards scheduled for September, has been released by the Board of Eastern Music Awards and organisers.
Tee Rhyme’s dominance on the Ghana and Eastern Region music scene as he gets nominated in 6 categories for the 2017 Itel Eastern Music Awards.
The nominations which were announced on ZTV also saw artiste like Koo Ntakra nominated for 6 categories.
King of Kofcity Music Racky Nova also has 6 nominations for his works.
Check out the various categories Tee Rhyme secured
Afro Pop Song of the Year
Tee Rhyme ft Luther- Too Much
Eastsyde Song of the Year
Tee Rhyme- Tafo
Best Rapper of the Year
Tee Rhyme- Tafo
Hiplife/Hip pop Song of the Year
Tee Rhyme- Tafo
Hiplife/Hip pop Artist of the Year
Tee Rhyme
Itel Artist of the Year
Tee Rhyme
