modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Too Much “greedy Corruption” In Ghana – Jon Benjamin...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

New Music Release: Koo Ntakra - Amazing Girl

PapaQuasy Abakah
13 minutes ago | New Release

New Music Release: Koo Ntakra - Amazing Girl

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

More New Release

TOP STORIES

Ghana School of Law can run shift system – lecturer

25 June 2017

NACOB Grabs Ruby Cocaine Cash

24 June 2017

quot-img-1a wise man's eyes is in his head...

By: blessed harmony quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.35184.3562
Euro4.87304.8770
Pound Sterling5.53725.5441
Swiss Franc4.49014.4943
Canadian Dollar3.28193.2842
S/African Rand0.33670.3369
Australian Dollar3.29583.3026
body-container-line