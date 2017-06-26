modernghana logo

Music: Stoner Riddim

NdwomPa.com
17 minutes ago | Audio Report

Hosted by DJ Mono

Produced by Lexyz

Powered by RS Music Studio

Executive Producer: Raymond Stanley

Via: www.rsmusiconline.com

Tracklist:

1.Epixode - Over Dem

2.Kwaw Kese - Matter

3.Rudebwoy - Free Up (Gaza)

4.Cabum - Gather Around

5.Bossbae - Die Fi Who

6.Bastero - Cyant Minimize

7.2ice - Parkagiin

8.Bravado - We Afi Rich

9.Tida - Truth or Dare

