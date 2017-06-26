TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Music: Stoner Riddim
Hosted by DJ Mono
Produced by Lexyz
Powered by RS Music Studio
Executive Producer: Raymond Stanley
Via: www.rsmusiconline.com
Tracklist:
1.Epixode - Over Dem
2.Kwaw Kese - Matter
3.Rudebwoy - Free Up (Gaza)
4.Cabum - Gather Around
5.Bossbae - Die Fi Who
6.Bastero - Cyant Minimize
7.2ice - Parkagiin
8.Bravado - We Afi Rich
9.Tida - Truth or Dare
