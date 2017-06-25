TOP STORIES
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
New Music: Tolusingz –Whereva
If you thought shugarush was something out of this world, then wait till you hear this brand new one from Tolu (iamthatolu) titled whereva, its an upbeat infectious tune that will have you on your feet...
Its unique story will also take you on a journey..download and thank us later (alyhillsrecords)
INSTAGRAM / TWITTER : @IamThaTolu
MY NOTJUSTOK LINK :
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/235215
