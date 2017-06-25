TOP STORIES
You have the CHOICE to choose between WINNING or QUITTING, any of these choices will give you a RESULT.By: SA Sarkodie
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3518
|4.3562
|Euro
|4.8730
|4.8770
|Pound Sterling
|5.5372
|5.5441
|Swiss Franc
|4.4901
|4.4943
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2819
|3.2842
|S/African Rand
|0.3367
|0.3369
|Australian Dollar
|3.2958
|3.3026
Photos: Joy FM's Open Mic; night of awesome talent on parade
It was a night where numerous talents were on display. There were the amateurs, the professionals, raw talents, and everything in between.
Whatever category the performers, it did not matter as they got the chance to thrill the fans at the maiden Joy FM Open Mic event at the +233 Bar and Grill in Accra on Saturday.
Billed to be a quarterly event, the night witnessed exciting poetry, spoken word, comedy, rap and musical as several established and amateur performers grabbed the mic to show off their creative talents.
For patrons, it was an unforgettable evening as household names like Kwaku Sintim-Misa (KSM) were on hand to dish out a dose of stand-up comedy. He shared rib-craking jokes for the amusement of many of the fans.
2016 Rapper of the Year at the Ghana Music Awards, M.anifest got all patrons on the dance floor as he kept dishing out one hit after another.
The dancefloor was barely empty as one of Ghana's finest voices, crooner Knii Lante also took to the stage to dazzled patrons with some of his hits.
Playwright, poet, actor and multitalented Chief Moomen was in his element when he took to the stage to dazzle the audience with his intricate use of words in spoken words.
Ghana's number one DJ, DJ Black delivered well woven live poetry amidst cheers and applauds from the patrons.
Other rave performances for the night include appearances by Sollo 7 and Yom Nfojoh.
Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More General News