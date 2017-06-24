TOP STORIES
B. E. M Movie Set To Make History, Introduces Black Carpet
Black Emancipation Movement (B.E.M), a movie that is inspired by the fights and hopes of the freedom fighters such as Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Marcus Garvey and Malcolm X is set to make history as the first Ghanaian-Nigerian movie to introduce Black Carpet at its premieres.
Directed by Aondohemba Orya, the movie revolves around a revolutionary leader who is caught in the tragic web of murder of his girlfriend. Investigations into the murder case by the Crime Investigations Operations Department (C.I.O.D) lead to the dastardly activities of a highly organised drug syndicate which is sponsored by some members of the State Security Agencies.
Mixed with action, drama, intrigue and suspense the movie stars award-winning director and apostle, Pascal Amanfo, Nollywood's screen bad boy actor, Hanks Anuku, as well as Kobby Kings, Faustina Degbe, Evan Eghan, Divine Edi among a company of talented rising actors.
The movie premieres on the 1st of July at the Global Cinemas.
